FROSTBURG — The recipients of the 2022 Faculty Achievement Awards will be honored at the Frostburg State University Honors Convocation on May 18 at 6:30 p.m. in the Pealer Recital Hall of the Woodward D. Pealer Performing Arts Center.
Amy Branam Armiento, Department of English and foreign languages will be honored for academic achievement. Kelly Bubp, department of mathematics, earned the award for excellence in service. The awards are made possible through gifts to the FSU Foundation.
Outstanding graduating students will be honored by their departments for academic excellence and leadership.
Armiento has built a worldwide reputation as a leader in the field of Edgar Allan Poe studies. She has published numerous articles and just finished a successful term as president of the Poe Studies Association, an international organization devoted to scholarship on the life, times and influences of Poe. Armiento has traveled to China and offered commentary in Romania as well as throughout the U.S.
Her interests in women’s studies have led to publications and presentations and she has been awarded several grants for her work. Armiento is the first woman in the 40-year history of the Faculty Achievement Awards at FSU to receive an award in all three categories: academic achievement, teaching and service.
Following her arrival in 2019, Bubp has been instrumental in redeveloping the department’s Learning Assistant program, in which undergraduate assistants support their peers in an active learning setting.
Bubp subsequently coordinated the program, which led to measurably improved student learning outcomes. Bubp serves as the communications officer for the regional inquiry-based learning group and is FSU’s representative to the Consortium for the Advancement of Undergraduate Statistics Education.
For more information on the awards, contact the FSU Office of the Provost at 301-687-4211.
