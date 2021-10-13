OAKLAND — Two people were arrested on drug distribution charges and thousands of dollars worth of heroin and methamphetamine were seized Tuesday when the Garrett County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division raided a Philadelphia Avenue residence in Mountain Lake Park.
Shannon Marie Davis, 32, and Jonathan Lowell Hoye, 22, were arrested on charges of possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute amphetamines and related charges when the search warrant was executed at 7:30 p.m.
The sheriff's office said the seized drugs had a street value of more than $9,000.
Both defendants remained jailed Wednesday at the Garrett County Detention Center pending court appearances.
