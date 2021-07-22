MCHENRY — Reithoffer Shows is setting up 25 rides at the Garrett County Fairgrounds for its ninth year at the fair with the carnival open from 5 to 11 p.m. July 31.
Gate admission is free on opening day and one price will be charged for all rides.
From Aug. 2-7, gate admission includes rides, entertainment and track events. The midway is open from 1 to 11 p.m.
The rides include: Dizzy Dragon, Drive-In, Fire Chief, Full Tilt, Fun Slide #214, Gondola Wheel, Hot Wheelz, Kiddie Carousel, Kiddie Scrambler, Magic Maze, Merry go Round, Orbiter, Planes Bounce, Sizzler, Space, Speedway, Star Command, Teacup, Tidal Wave, Tilt a Whirl, Typhoon, Vertigo, Wacky Worm, Wheelie and Zipper.
Nonride tickets include entertainment and track events. They can be purchased at First United Bank McHenry, Grantsville and Friendsville locations, Slopeside Market, Deep Creek Shop and Save, Double G, Southern States Oakland and Gregg’s Pharmacy.
There are limited rides for children under 36 inches. Children over the age of 2 but under 36 inches may pay gate admission with no rides included.
Children under the age of 2 are admitted free.
If children under 36 inches tall want to ride they must pay regular admission price that day.
