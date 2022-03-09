GRANTSVILLE — A Garrett County man was charged with arson Tuesday in connection with a February fire at his Grantsville home.
John Joseph Creegan III, 20, was served a criminal summons after his indictment Monday by a Garrett County grand jury.
According to the state fire marshal's office, Creegan admitted setting the Feb. 16 fire at 96 Locker Lane that was contained by firefighters to an attached garage.
Creegan, who was being held Wednesday evening at the Garrett County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing, faces charges including first- and second-degree arson, malicious destruction of property greater than $1,000 and malicious burning/fraud.
