KITZMILLER — A Kitzmiller man died Monday following a vehicle accident on Maryland Highway in Garrett County.

The Garrett County Sheriff's Office said Toby William Upton, 39, was riding a Suzuki motorcycle near the intersection of Maryland Highway and Kitzmiller Road and attempted to pass a passenger vehicle traveling west driven by Zachary Johnson, 24, of Morgantown, West Virginia. 

Deputies said Upton clipped the vehicle, lost control and traveled across the east lane into a ditch and was thrown from the motorcycle.

He died at Garrett Regional Medical Center.

Johnson was not injured.

Deputies said the accident remains under investigation.

