OAKLAND — Garrett County health officials on Monday reported the county’s fifth death linked to COVID-19, as well as 76 new cases of the virus.
“The staff of the Garrett County Health Department extends our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of those who have lost their lives during the pandemic,” said Garrett County Health Officer Bob Stephens.
The county has a cumulative total of 778 cases. Its seven-day positivity rate was 14.4% Monday, more than double the state average of 6.9%. The seven-day case rate per 100,000 population was 114.2; the Maryland rate was 33.8.
Garrett County Regional Medical Center on Monday had 19 COVID hospitalizations and was at 94% bed occupancy.
The breakdown of new cases, according to the health department, was 15.8% (12 cases) ages 0-20; 23.7% (18 cases) ages 21-40; 23.7% (18 cases) ages 41-60; 18.4% (14 cases) ages 61-80; 18.4% (14 cases) ages 81-100-plus.
Free testing
Free COVID-19 testing will be offered Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. beginning Dec. 1 at the MEDCO Building in the McHenry Business Park, located off Bumble Bee Road between Hart for Animals and the Garrett County Airport. There will be no out-of-pocket cost to get a test and appointments and doctors’ orders are not required.
Face coverings that fully cover the mouth and nose are required.
Health officials said to watch for people directing traffic when entering the site and be prepared for potentially long wait times.
Those who do not have COVID-19 symptoms will be tested indoors and will wait in their cars until they are directed into the building.
Those with symptoms (fever, aches and pains, loss of taste and smell and headaches) will be tested outdoors via a drive-through lane.
“To receive results as quickly as possible, be prepared to supply an email address when being tested,” health officials said via news release. “Persons with positive COVID-19 tests will be called as soon as possible. It is important to answer the phone if someone from the Garrett County Health Department or the state of Maryland calls. Persons who do not answer their phone, or who do not give a valid email address will receive test results through the mail.”
The health department was also seeking volunteers for the testing events. To help, fill out the COVID-19 Testing Clinic Volunteer Interest Form located at https://garretthealth.org/volunteer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.