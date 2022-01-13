MCHENRY — Garrett County resident Alexandra Schofield is on track to complete her two-year associate degree within one year of graduating high school.
Schofield, a Southern Garrett High School graduate, is pursuing an associate of arts degree with a mathematics and science concentration. She has a strong interest in pursuing higher education in the science, technology, engineering and math field. She first began taking college credits in high school as a dual-enrolled student in addition to taking advanced placement courses in high school.
“I was able to make great progress on my degree during high school, which will allow me to finish at Garrett in just one year,” she said. “I chose Garrett College because I was able to explore exactly where in the STEM field I wanted to work — all while completing my basic degree requirements at no cost, thanks to the Garrett County Scholarship Program.”
Schofield recently received the Girl Scouts of America Gold Award for a project she developed focusing on the many barriers and challenges young women face in pursuing a STEM education. She created and taught a curriculum on women in STEM who were outstanding in their field.
“While this topic applies to many women, I selected 10 women I felt I should have learned about in school, or ones those around me look up to,” Schofield said. “The lesson for each woman consisted of a biography, a worksheet with questions that followed the lesson, an activity and for some, a video or two from YouTube.”
While teaching the lessons at an elementary school, she was amazed at how easily the children picked up on the unfair barriers each of the women faced.
“Not only did the students look forward to learning about these women, they were completely invested in why there were barriers in the first place,” Schofield said. “Almost every lesson included an engaging discussion from the students about how unfair it was that these women had to endure the things they did. ... These students gave me hope that one day these barriers will be no more.”
Schofield plans to further her education in mathematics at Frostburg State University after graduating in the spring.
“Garrett College is a great stepping stone to furthering your education. Whether you intend to go on to a four-year college or not, Garrett is a wonderful place to start advancing your knowledge,” she said. “I was unsure about where I wanted to attend and what I wanted to study. Garrett was able to allow me to continue making progress towards my degree while figuring it all out.”
Schofield credits the amount of support and encouragement she’s received from staff and faculty with her successful college journey.
“Everyone in the learning commons has been incredibly supportive of my studies and constantly check in to make sure my classes are going well and that I am not overwhelmed,” she said. “Additionally, a few of my professors have been very encouraging about my future beyond Garrett, including my desire to further advance my education in the STEM field.”
Physics instructor Finley Richmond recommended Schofield as a STEM peer tutor on campus.
“Alexandra is a very responsible student, quiet, enthusiastic and studious in her learning of physic concepts and their terminology. She is always to the point and accomplishes her tasks prior to all other students in my class,” said Richmond, associate professor of science and STEM faculty.
According to Ashley Ruby, director of advising and academic success, STEM tutors are traditionally difficult to find.
“As a tutor, Alexandra became an approachable academic resource to her peers,” said Ruby, who oversees the tutoring center. “Her effervescent personality and helping nature suited her well in this role and I am thankful for the impactful work she has performed over the last few months.”
