WILEY FORD, W.Va. — Police were searching Tuesday for two men who allegedly robbed Press Auto Mart on state Route 28 in Wiley Ford at knifepoint.
An unknown amount of money and an employee’s wallet were reportedly stolen.
The incident was reported about 4 p.m. and the men reportedly left the gas station in a blue passenger vehicle before abandoning it in Ridgeley and fleeing on foot.
Additional information was not immediately available.
