Player of the Year

2023 — Sydney Snyder, Mountain Ridge

2022 — Halley Smith, Frankfort

2021 — Marié Perdew, Frankfort

2020 — Makenna Douthitt, Frankfort

2019 — Abby Beeman, Frankfort

2018 — Abby Beeman, Frankfort

2017 — Kamrin Weimer, Southern

2016 — Lauren Francillon, Southern

2015 — Lauren Francillon, Southern

2014 — Alicia Roth, Southern

— Lexi Carr, Keyser

2013 — Alesha Jackson, Fort Hill

— Shae Winner, Mountain Ridge

2012 — Hannah Carl, Hampshire

2011 — Kaitlynn Fratz, Northern

2010 — Kaitlynn Fratz, Northern

2009 — Leah Wormack, Allegany

2008 — DeTonio DeGross, Allegany

2007 — Julieanne Buckley, Hampshire

2006 — Lindsay Holliday, Fort Hill

2005 — Kacey Kahl, Beall

2004 — Robbin Gregg, Southern

2003 — Becky Vance, Fort Hill

2002 — Ashley Liller, Southern

2001 — Susan Davis, Hampshire

2000 — Cassie Murray, Allegany

1999 — Lauren Zapf, Bishop Walsh

1998 — Lauren Zapf, Bishop Walsh

1997 — Jill McGowan, Westmar

1996 — Jill McGowan, Westmar

1995 — Jill McGowan, Westmar

1994 — Jill Hedrick, Petersburg

1993 — Carrie Newcomb, Southern

1992 — Dawn Sloan, Westmar

1991 — Dawn Sloan, Westmar

1990 — Dawn Sloan, Westmar

