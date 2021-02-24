CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Grant Memorial Hospital will pay more than $320,000 to resolve allegations of improperly billing Medicaid over a two-year period, the West Virginia attorney general said Wednesday.
The Petersburg facility was accused of improperly billing Medicaid for services that a physician was not credentialed to provide. Hospital officials self-reported to authorities after discovering the issue, according to the attorney general’s office.
“Grant Memorial Hospital did the right thing by catching this fraud and reporting it,” Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said. “Fighting fraud takes a team approach. We encourage anyone who suspects Medicaid fraud to report it.”
The allegations involve Dr. Amanda Borror, who was not credentialed to provide certain services when she began working at the hospital in September 2014.
“Investigators allege Dr. Borror provided services under the National Provider Identifier of another physician, and Grant Memorial named that physician as the rendering provider,” according to an emailed news release from the attorney general’s office. “Dr. Borror also used that physician’s login credentials to access electronic health records for outpatient services, an attempt to make it appear that he had provided services and signed notes that were actually completed by Dr. Borror.”
The alleged conduct, which occurred from 2014 to 2016, resulted in Medicaid paying the hospital’s submission of false claims for services that were improperly billed, the attorney general’s office said.
West Virginia will receive $302,108 from the $320,175 settlement. The state will keep approximately $86,500, while the balance will reimburse federal Medicaid programs.
The West Virginia Bureau of Medicaid Services will receive approximately $57,724 of the state’s share.
