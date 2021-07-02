CUMBERLAND — Maryland gubernatorial candidate Tom Perez says economic opportunity begins with broadband and, if elected, continuing to establish that infrastructure would be key in Western Maryland, where 24.1% of households in Allegany County either don’t have internet or use dial-up service.
“In order to grow the economy, we have to make sure we have that sort of infrastructure,” Perez said during a telephone interview Thursday. “… I really believe that broadband is like water, it’s an essential public utility.”
Perez, a Democrat, served as Maryland’s labor secretary from 2007 to 2009 in former Gov. Martin O’Malley’s administration and U.S. labor secretary under former President Barack Obama’s administration from 2013 to 2017. He was an assistant attorney general for civil rights in the Obama administration from 2009 to 2013.
Perez, who chaired the Democratic National Committee from 2017 until January, also spoke about Cumberland’s three railroad bridges — Fayette, Cumberland and Washington streets — which are in various states of disrepair.
“All you need to do is drive in Cumberland and you see there’s a number of road projects there that have been mothballed for a while that end up dividing the community.
“I spent a lot of time in Cumberland, including when I was state labor secretary. … What we have to do is work together with the community college, with Frostburg, with business leaders, labor unions, to map out an economic vision,” he said. “I think we can do it, but we have to build that basic infrastructure so that we can be in a better position to attract the businesses of the future.”
Perez says additional resources, including methadone, naloxone and a more robust mental health infrastructure are needed to combat the ongoing opioid epidemic.
“People who are in crisis need to have options other than jail or the emergency room,” he said. “Here’s an opportunity we have, in the next two years, I anticipate there will be a national settlement (with pharmaceutical companies) to these lawsuits and states — just like in tobacco years ago — will be recipients of dollars in connection with these settlements. I don’t know when these settlements will occur, but I’m confident these settlements will occur and it will present tremendous opportunities for Maryland.”
Perez, who announced his candidacy last week, joined an already crowded field of Democrat candidates in the race, including Comptroller Peter Franchot, former Attorney General Doug Gansler, former U.S. Education Secretary John King, author and nonprofit executive Wes Moore, businessman Mike Rosenbaum, former nonprofit executive Jon Baron and former Montgomery County Council candidate Ashwani Jain.
“The key here is not how long you’ve been out there, the key is ‘What is your message?’ he said. “‘What have you done with your life that can demonstrate you can deliver on your vision?’
“Voters are going to be asking the question ‘Who has a vision that will include me, that will inspire me, that will help me?’ ‘Who has the track record of getting things done?’” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.