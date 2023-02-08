ROMNEY, W.Va. — The Hampshire County Board of Education unveiled the student-picked names and mascots Tuesday for three new elementary schools to be built in the county.
Construction of Ice Mountain Elementary in Slanesville, Windy Ridge in Augusta and South Branch in Romney is moving forward after county voters passed a school construction bond in 2020. The same year, the West Virginia School Building Authority awarded the school system $24 million for construction over a three-year period.
The new schools are replacing five elementary schools built between 1930 and 1965: Augusta, John J. Cornwell, Romney, Slanesville and Springfield-Green Spring. Capon Bridge, built in 1991, will remain open.
Also unveiled Tuesday were mascots for the new schools — Yetis for Ice Mountain, Black Bears for South Branch and Honeybeees for Windy Ridge.
Groundbreaking for Windy Ridge and Ice Mountain took place in October 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.