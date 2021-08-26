MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — Unvaccinated Hardy County Schools students and staff began wearing face coverings inside school buildings Thursday after a rise of COVID-19 cases in the county.
“Without masks worn by non-vaccinated individuals, we are quarantining large numbers of students and potentially entire classrooms,” school officials said in a statement late Wednesday.
About 100 students had been quarantined as of Wednesday, the officials said.
The officials said the new mask rule was to avoid remote learning.
Students and staff with their vaccination record on file with the school system are not required to wear a face covering.
On Aug. 18, the school system was advised by county health officials to impose a mask mandate for "students, faculty and any other personnel/visitors entering school buildings," according to a letter from William Ours, health department administrator to the Board of Education and Superintendent Sheena Vanmeter.
The county recorded nine new cases Thursday and has had at least 1,782, of which 66 were active Wednesday.
In Mineral County, where students and staff have been wearing masks since the first day of classes Aug. 20, there were 18 active student cases and three among employees, Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft reported Wednesday. There was one active outbreak and 111 students and three employees were quarantined.
The county has seen rapid spread of the virus in recent weeks, which county health department administrator A. Jay Root attributed to the COVID-19 delta variant, a more transmissible strain that may cause more serious illness.
The county has recorded 3,207 coronavirus cases — 182 were active Thursday.
