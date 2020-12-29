ELKINS, W.Va. — A Moorefield man was arrested Tuesday following his Dec. 15 indictment by a federal grand jury on drug charges.
Kenneth Allan Evans, 48, is one of six people accused of working together to distribute crystal methamphetamine in Hardy County and elsewhere from August 2018 to April 2019, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell said.
Evans appeared in federal court Tuesday to faces charges including conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, maintaining drug-involved premises, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine — aiding and abetting.
Also charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine were: Kaleb Joseph Beals, 31, of Silver Creek, Georgia; Jennifer Ann Howell, 41, of Moorefield; Kelly Marie Talber, 36, of Keyser; and Richard Allen Howell, 42, of Moorefield.
