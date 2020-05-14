CUMBERLAND - Elizabeth "Beth" Haines, 75, of Cumberland, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020. Due to health care considerations, services will be private. See www.ScarpelliFH.com for full obituary.
CONCORD, N.C. - Charlotte Carol Knotts, 83, formerly of Short Gap, W.Va., passed Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Brian Center Health and Retirement, Concord. Because of current health concerns, funeral services will be private. Full obituary www.ScarpelliFH.com.
FROSTBURG - Wilda Belle Hovatter, 91, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020, at Claremont Nursing and Rehab Center in Carlisle, Pa. Born in Lume, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Dorothy Rosa (Shanholtzer) Thomas. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Hovatter in 1989…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.