CUMBERLAND — Allegany County residents 18 and older can walk in to the Barton Business Park shell building Wednesday without an appointment and walk out with a COVID-19 vaccine.
County health officials announced plans Monday to offer the vaccine during a Wednesday clinic to residents without an appointment from 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. The site is located at 17300 Barton Park Drive in Rawlings.
The Moderna vaccine will be administered.
For those who can’t make the clinic, sign up to receive the vaccine at health.maryland.gov/allegany.
Scam warning
Health officials are also warning residents of a telephone scam related to vaccinations.
Officials said the caller tells the victim they’re calling regarding vaccination, then asks for a Social Security number.
“The health department has been making calls to schedule vaccination appointments, but we will never ask for your Social Security number,” health officials said in a news release. “If you receive a call about COVID vaccination and are asked for your Social Security number, please report it to local law enforcement.”
UPMC clinic
UPMC Western Maryland will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Thursday from 2-6 p.m. in the hospital auditorium.
All individuals age 16 and older are eligible; the first dose of the Moderna vaccine will be administered.
There are several ways to register:
• Online at https://www.marylandvax.org//reg/9941640312.
• Call 240-964-1000 on Tuesday between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
• Walk-ins are also welcome.
Individuals should enter the hospital through the entrance adjacent to the parking garage where they will be screened and directed to registration where they will be required to show their driver’s license or another valid form of identification.
Additionally, UPMC Urgent Care centers in Cumberland, Frostburg and McHenry are offering vaccine appointments, as are several primary care providers. For more information, visit UPMCWesternMaryland.com.
New cases
Health officials reported 29 new cases Monday, for a cumulative 6,714 cases. Case data had last been reported Friday.
Allegany County had a positivity rate of 2.57% compared to Maryland’s 5.39%, and a case per 100,000 rate of 15.82 compared to the state average 21.13.
Vaccinations
About 24% of Allegany County residents are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.
According to Maryland Department of Health statistics, 21,357 residents have received at least a first dose of either the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, while 14,533 have received both doses.
Another 2,110 people have received the one dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
