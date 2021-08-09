CUMBERLAND — The spread of COVID-19 continues to accelerate in Allegany County, with 46 new cases over the weekend and health metrics that exceed state averages, according to state data.
The county’s case rate reached 15.62 per 100,000 residents Monday, its highest level in several months, according to the Allegany County Health Department.
“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report the level of COVID community transmission for every county in the United States,” according to a release from the health department. Community transmission is marked as either low, moderate, substantial, or high. CDC reported that Allegany County had moderate community transmission last week and, today, Allegany County has substantial community transmission.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate was 6.34%, according to data released Monday. The state average was 4.16%.
The cumulative case total was 7,188; 214 people have died from the virus or its complications.
Vax clinic
Free COVID-19 vaccinations are available on a walk-in basis each Wednesday on the ground floor of the health department’s Willowbrook Office Complex, 12501 Willowbroook Road.
From 9 a.m.-noon, the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available to those 18 and older.
From 1-4 p.m., the Pfizer vaccine will be administered to those 12 and older. Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.