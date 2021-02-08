CUMBERLAND — Allegany County health officials are urging residents not to let their guard down when it comes to preventing the spread of COVID-19.
The county health department reported 68 new cases Monday and one death linked to the virus. Health officials had last reported case data Friday.
“Vaccinating the entire population of Allegany County will take some time,” health officials said. “With vaccine supplies still very limited … it is still vitally important for everyone to continue to wear a mask when around others who don’t live with you, wash your hands frequently, maintain six feet social distancing, frequently disinfect high-touch surfaces and avoid social gatherings large or small as much as possible.”
Allegany County’s cumulative case count Monday was 6,317 with 191 deaths. Garrett County has seen 1,821 cases and 57 deaths.
The Maryland Department of Health on Monday reported 903 new COVID-19 cases, 23 additional deaths and 11 more hospitalizations.
The statewide daily COVID-19 positivity rate was 5.67% with Allegany County at 4.98% and Garrett County at 4.25%.
The statewide seven-day moving average COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 people was 21.07, with Allegany County at 22.72 and Garrett County at 11.32.
According to state figures, 8,030 Allegany County residents (11.4%) have received a first dose of the vaccine, while 1,763 have received both doses. In Garrett County, 3,569 residents (12.3%) have received their first dose and 1,013 both doses. The Maryland average of first-dose recipients is 9%.
West Virginia
Mineral County health officials reported the county’s 75th death linked to the coronavirus Monday — a 62-year-old man who had been hospitalized.
The county has seen at least 2,374 COVID-19 cases, 140 which were active as of Sunday afternoon.
