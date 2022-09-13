Sitting and its harmful effects on your spine

Sitting! We all do it. Some more than others, some less than others. Some by choice, some by occupation and some, simply because we are tired of standing!
The COVID crisis has also resulted in more sitting as many more of us are working from home and are less active or just sit more than we would if we are in the office. Studies show that more than 25% of Americans sit more than 8-10 hours per day. Recent studies show that 92% of new at home workers (due to the COVID crisis) experienced an increase in back and neck pain.
Sitting, especially for prolonged times, whatever the reason, has harmful effects on our spines. The spine is composed of the vertebrae/building blocks, joints that allow us to move muscles, ligaments and the intervertebral discs that provide cushion/shock absorption and, also impact how our spines move. Studies also demonstrate a link between sitting for long hours and lower back pain.
The slogan at Progressive Physical Therapy & Rehabilitation Center is “Keep Movin!” While this is important for our bodies in general, it is critical to spine health. Movement stimulates circulation, oxygenation and nutrition to the various components of the spine and lack of movement hinders these important factors of spinal health.
Repetitive patterns or positions of any type for prolonged time frames results in muscle imbalances and postural changes.
Even with good posture, sitting for prolonged periods of time results in negative effects of fatigue, pain and discomfort. Obviously, sitting with good posture is better but, static positions and lack of movement leads to lack of nutrition to the intervertebral discs and muscle weakness and stiffness secondary to lack of nutrition. Additionally, this results in shortening of muscles and ligaments on one side of the spine and stretch weakness on muscles on the opposing side of the spine.
Sitting will always be a component of how we live, work and play.
It is inevitable and unavoidable. But, a conscious effort to maintain proper posture when sitting and frequent changes in position will help protect your spine and keep it healthier. Proper sitting posture starts at your feet and ends with proper head position. Your chair should be at a height so that your feet are flat on the floor, with your knees and hips bent to around 90 degrees with a small gap between the chair and the crease of you knee. Your shoulders should be relaxed (not hiked up) with your elbows parallel to the floor at 90 degrees. Your low back should be supported in neutral position and head up straight without slouching forward. If you are at a monitor, the center of your monitor should be at eye level.
Changing positions while sitting is critical in promoting a healthy spine. Even with good posture you should change positions frequently and occasionally stand. A good recommendation is to change position in your chair while seated every 10-15 minutes and to stand every 30 minutes for a short “stretch break.” You can change positions in your chair by neck and head movements, shoulder blade pinches and pelvic rocking or pelvic tilts for your low back. Progressive Physical Therapy recommends the following seated exercises be performed 2-5 times every 15 minutes to its patients:
• Head and neck movements: Move head up and down like nodding “yes,” move head side to side like nodding “no” and tuck chin into chest.
• Shoulder blade pinches: While sitting up straight with head up, pinch shoulder blades together and rotate hands/palms so they are facing forward.
• Pelvic rocking/tilts: While in chair, rock pelvis forward and back without moving the upper body. Only your pelvis should move.
•Standing “stretch break”: Stand every 30-45 minutes for 2-3 minutes. Place hands on hips and move upper body back while maintaining your pelvic position in neutral.
For more information on this topic and others, visit Progressive Physical Therapy & Rehabilitation Center’s website at progressive-pt.net. If you or a loved one is experiencing pain or functional limitations due to any diagnosis, contact one of our clinics in Cumberland, Keyser or Romney to schedule an appointment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.