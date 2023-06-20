Imaging studies such as MRIs are a vital tool in the treatment of a myriad of health conditions. The detailed images produced by these studies are an invaluable resource for health care providers to diagnose and treat injuries and diseases. However, when it comes to low back pain, seeing a physical therapist first can decrease the need for these imaging studies and lead to a more cost effective and successful course of treatment.
A 2015 research study found that individuals who underwent an MRI prior to seeing a physical therapist were more likely to receive surgery or injections, see a specialist, or visit an emergency room than those who were referred to a physical therapist first.
Perhaps more shockingly, individuals who underwent an MRI first averaged $4,793 more in the cost of their medical care compared to those who saw their physical therapist first.
One reason it is believed those who undergo MRIs first incur more expenses is that many of the things these powerful tests reveal in the spine may be more age-related changes instead of the cause of a patient’s pain. While this may be a difficult concept to grasp initially there are some statistics that can help clarify this issue.
When healthy people with no back pain undergo an MRI or CT scan, many of them have some interesting results. Thirty seven percent of 20 year olds, 80% of 50 year olds, and 96% of 80 year olds show evidence of disc degeneration in imaging studies.
Thirty percent of 20 year olds, 60% of 50 year olds, and 84% of 80 year olds demonstrate bulging discs.
Again, these are people who have no back pain. This leads to the conclusion that many of these changes revealed in imaging studies are typical age-related changes opposed to a true pathology.
The high prevalence of these conditions in individuals who are pain free suggests that these issues may not be the cause of pain in patients who are experiencing back pain. While there are many cases where issues revealed on an MRI are the cause of the patient’s symptoms, it is important to realize that the results of an MRI alone are not a reason to be overly concerned.
While imaging studies can be a valuable tool in the diagnosis and treatment of low back pain, seeking treatment from a physical therapist prior to undergoing imaging studies may lead to decreased overall costs, decreased risk of surgery and improved results.
Article submitted by Eric Lawrence, DPT.
Article submitted by Eric Lawrence, DPT.
