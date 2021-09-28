KEYSER, W.Va. — The Mineral County Healthy Grandfamilies Coalition will hold two outdoor kickoff events for its Fall Healthy Grandfamilies Series Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. at Wesley Chapel Pavilion in Short Gap and Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. at Brooks Park in Keyser.
The program consists of a series of free discussion groups that provide information and resources to grandparents raising one or more grandchildren.
Topics include parenting in the 21st century, family relationships, technology, social media, nutrition, legal issues and documents, healthy lifestyles, stress management, navigating the public school system and family response to addiction.
The fall sessions will be conducted online through Zoom and telephone call-in.
In addition to the discussion groups, the program provides up to six months of social work support services, such as a comprehensive intake assessment, help to locate community resources, advocacy services and confidential assistance in addressing unmet needs through an action planning process.
Participants will receive a free pre-packaged meal, as well as a participation gift card & learn about the Governor’s Vaccination Gift Card Program. Participants will also have an opportunity to meet the various community presenters and to ask questions.
Those interested in participating should RSVP by calling or emailing Chip Bolyard by Oct. 6 at 304-788-4220 ext. 23 or charles.bolyard@k12.wv.us.
Healthy Grandfamilies is a program of the West Virginia State University Department of Social Work and Extension Service.
