BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va. — A Cumberland-based Maryland State Police helicopter helped rescue a man after he sustained injuries from a fall early Saturday morning in a remote section of Preston County.
The 52-year-old was found by rescuers on the shore near Big Sandy Creek in the Bruceton Mills area after he fell before 8 a.m.
Rescuers from the Bruceton Mills, Masontown and Albright volunteer fire departments, KAMP Ambulance and the Mountaineer Area Rescue Group assisted in the rescue.
The helictoper crew from Trooper 5 was requested for an aerial hoist mission due to the man’s location, the surrounding topography, an extended extrication time and the nature of his injuries.
The West Virginia rescue personnel stabilized the victim and, once overhead, the pilots on Trooper 5 hovered the helicopter nearly 190 feet above dense tree cover, while a trooper/paramedic was lowered below.
The trooper/paramedic and injured individual were hoisted back to the aircraft, and the victim was flown to J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown for treatment.
There was no word on his condition Monday.
