Graduations set at fairgrounds
OAKLAND — Garrett County Public Schools has changed graduation plans for the class of 2021 due to COVID restrictions and construction at Garrett College.
The June 5 graduation will be moved to the Garrett County fairgrounds with Northern Garrett High School starting at 10 a.m. and Southern Garrett High School at 2 p.m.
The schools will handle the number of tickets available to students and the process for obtaining them. Because this will be a large ticketed event, masks will be required.
