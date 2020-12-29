FROSTBURG — FrostburgFirst’s Pop-Up Frostburg Program is celebrating Shop Small Season by hosting a rotating pop-up retail shop through the early winter season. The program brings together entrepreneurs, artists, makers and small businesses with local property owners to activate vacant spaces in downtown Frostburg.
FrostburgFirst will welcome Home Before Dawn to the Pop-Up Frostburg space at 13 E. Main St. from Jan. 4-31. The business offers hand-sewn items, quilts, face masks and more from owner Meggin Miller.
Home Before Dawn also features items from select local artists and makers from Mountain Maryland, including home décor, jewelry and other handcrafted items.
Online ordering and curbside pick-up will be offered. Follow @HomeBeforeDawn on Facebook for updates and visit www.homebeforedawn.com to order online.
The program is funded in part through the Main Street Improvement grant program through Maryland’s Department of Housing and Community Development and the M&T Bank Charitable Foundation.
For more information, visit downtownfrostburg.com/shopsmallseason or email frostburgfirst@gmail.com
