CUMBERLAND — Maryland House of Delegates scholarship applications for District 1C are available from Del. Mike McKay’s office.
House of Delegates members are given an annual scholarship budget, which is awarded to residents of their legislative district. The amount of the award is determined by the delegate, who may select students on any basis.
To be eligible, students and their parents must be Maryland residents, reside in District 1C and enroll at a two-year or four-year Maryland college or university as a full- or part-time, degree-seeking undergraduate or graduate student.
A FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) financial package must also have been submitted.
Applications must be postmarked by April 3 and mailed to: Del. Mike McKay, 100 N. Mechanic St., Cumberland, MD 21502. Mark the envelope “Attn. Scholarship Fund.” They also may be emailed to Mike.McKay@house.state.md.us.
Applications are also available from the guidance counselors in the local high schools.
For more information or questions, contact Linda Widmyer, legislative aide, at 240-362-7040.
