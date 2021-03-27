WILEY FORD, W.Va. — Sometimes one good thing leads to another.
That is the case with the Hummingbird Café, a busy family-style restaurant and special events caterer located at the Greater Cumberland Regional Airport off state Route 28.
Owner/operator Kim Kesner has expanded the business to include a full-service floral shop.
Kesner, along with her daughters, launched the new business venture, Hummingbird Floral, in November 2020 on the level of the old terminal building directly above her restaurant.
Passionate and creative with her designs, she is excited about her family’s new business and its possibilities, even during a global pandemic.
“I was a florist for nine years before I opened the Hummingbird Café and began to miss the creative aspect of the floral business,” said Kesner. “When the upper level of our restaurant became available it was the perfect opportunity to combine my skills with my two very talented daughters and broaden our business by opening Hummingbird Floral. Now, we are your one stop shop for any event!”
The business started to get its name out to the public with holiday wreaths along with funeral sprays, and silk and fresh arrangements. For Valentine’s Day, it offered “Bakes and Blooms,” featuring a variety of fresh roses and chocolate-covered strawberries along with a variety of other desserts to pair with any style arrangement.
Kesner said she has noticed more asymmetrical designs with mixed textures becoming popular. She and her team are in the process of creating their own trend in the floral industry by offering beautifully designed arrangements with sweet treats.
With Hummingbird Floral and the Hummingbird Café doing catering, Kesner said, “My girls and I are the perfect trio to make your dream wedding exceed your expectations in every way imaginable from your flowers to dinner and desserts.”
For more information, call 304-738-4029 or visit www.hummingbirdcafewv.com.
