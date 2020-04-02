CUMBERLAND — The day after Allegany County health officials reported the first two positive cases of novel coronavirus in the county, UPMC Western Maryland President Barry Ronan was confident in the hospital’s preparedness for the pandemic.
“I guess being part of UPMC, it has been both a blessing and a lot of luck (in) that we did the integration when we did, because I listen to my colleagues on other calls — Maryland Hospital Association, American Hospital Association and other organizations — and they don’t have the support in many cases that we now have through UPMC,” Ronan said Thursday.
The former Western Maryland Health System joined UPMC in early February and became UPMC Western Maryland.
“The personal protection equipment, they are assisting us from a supply chain prospective,” Ronan said. “They’re getting us guidance, they’re getting us tools and other resources. I think we’re going to be fine.
“The state has already put out what the surge projections are, so we have the opportunity to order a tent, if needed, and we did order a tent that we could then erect in either the parking lot or parking garage that would accommodate 10 patients.”
Ronan said a lot of actions are being done internally to prepare should a surge occur “where we would cohort patients beyond our patient units — for example, utilizing the auditorium. We’re doing a lot of that planning just to make sure that we’re appropriately prepared should the need arise.”
So far, he said, the hospital hasn’t had to do much shifting of staff with workers asking what they can do to help out. The hospital has, however, managed to shift its ambulatory staff to conduct patient screenings.
“Our census is down pretty much across the board, primarily in ambulatory,” Ronan said. “So we actually have to adjust and redeploy folks. We’ve taken a lot of those ambulatory folks and they’re doing a lot of the screening for our visitors, so that has worked out very well.”
Any discussion regarding a projected peak in surge of cases, is, at this point, just one of many projections, so the hospital doesn’t have a projected time frame.
The Allegany County Health Department reported Thursday evening that a third resident had tested positive for COVID-19. The individual is a female in her 20s who had not traveled out of the region. She is self-isolating and has not required hospitalization.
Now that there are reported positive cases of COVID-19 in Allegany County, Ronan thinks it will help to drive home the gravity of the threat the county and the country is facing.
“I think, quite honestly, having the first case be reported as positive actually was helpful because people are saying, ‘I know it’s in the community, just the results haven’t been there,’” Ronan said. “Having somebody, who has been tested as positive, I think, sends the message to everybody that everything that’s being said, social distancing, physical distancing, washing your hands, using hand sanitizer, keep your hands away from your face — people are really adhering to that.”
