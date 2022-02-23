CUMBERLAND — Up to a quarter-inch of ice was expected to coat the region Thursday.
"It will be snow at the outset and then change to freezing rain and then to all rain in the afternoon," said Paul Walker, senior meteorologist at Accuweather headquarters in State College, Pennsylvania.
The thickness of the ice will be determined by air temperature and the particular surface hit by the frozen participation that was expected to descend on Allegany and Garrett counties between 7 and 9 a.m., Walker said.
A daytime high temperature of 36 degrees was expected to be followed by an overnight low of 34.
Additional rain was predicted for Friday followed by a cold front, according to the Accuweather information.
"There could be a snow shower Friday afternoon that could create up to an inch of snow," Walker said.
