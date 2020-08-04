Schools are required to do the following for physical distancing:

• Provide distancing with floor/seating markings in reception and waiting areas,

• Mark or designate six feet of spacing to remind students and staff to stay six feet apart,

• Provide marks on the floors of restrooms and locker rooms for proper distancing,

• Limit nonessential visitors and activities,

• Monitor arrival and dismissal of students to discourage congregating, having students report directly to classrooms or designated areas,

• When feasible arrange desks or seating so that students are separated from one another by six feet.

• Other guidelines address student busing, and group spaces within the building.

Cleaning personnel guidelines are expected at a later date.

