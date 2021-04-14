CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration continued rehabilitation Tuesday of the state Route 51 (Industrial Boulevard) bridge in Cumberland.
Crews moved northbound traffic to the southbound side of the bridge, which is located over South Wineow Street and CSX Transportation lines.
The work is part of a bridge deck replacement project, which is expected to be complete by summer 2022.
This new traffic pattern will also require a detour of westbound Second Street traffic between Oak Street and Industrial Boulevard, which will be diverted to Third Street. Modifications will also be made to the sidewalk along northbound state Route 51 and two crosswalks will be added along with temporary sidewalks on the southside to create a safe detour for pedestrians.
Portable message signs have been in place to notify motorists of the changing traffic pattern. Barrels and traffic cones will also be in place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.