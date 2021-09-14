For the Cumberland Times-News
CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration was to begin a roadway improvement and safety enhancement project on Interstate 68 at Haystack Mountain on Tuesday that is expected to be finished by Oct. 8.
The three-step project includes patching, milling and resurfacing a portion of the interstate. Crews will work 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays. Motorists can expect short-term lane closures on I-68 westbound between Exit 41, Seton Drive, and the top of Haystack Mountain and I-68 eastbound between Exit 40, Vocke Road, and Exit 42, U.S. 220 southbound.
Crews are expected to work on the following schedule:
• Patching on both sides of the interstate: On Tuesday, crews were to patch the I-68 westbound ramp at Exit 41 to the top of Haystack Mountain and I-68 eastbound between Vocke Road just west of U.S. 220.
• Milling on I-68 eastbound: Once the patching is complete, a continuous 48-hour double lane closure will go in effect for I-68 between Vocke Road and U.S. 220 southbound. Crews will mill the roadway and level its foundation. The center lane and the right truck climbing lane will be closed; the left lane will remain open to traffic. Once complete, eastbound traffic will be returned to normal operation.
• Milling on I-68 westbound: Crews will close the right truck climbing lane and the center lane on I-68 westbound between Exit 41 and the top of Haystack Mountain for 24 hours to mill and level the foundation of the roadway. The left lane will remain open to traffic. Eastbound traffic will be returned to normal operation upon completion.
Crews will finish the project by resurfacing all lanes.
Contractor Belt Paving, Inc., of Cumberland will use traffic control devices, signage and flagging to guide motorists through the work zone.
