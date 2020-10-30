KEYSER, W.Va. — Authorities weren’t certain Friday about what caused the evacuation of the 44-unit Keyser House on North Main Street on Thursday, resulting in three people being taken to a hospital.
“Each unit was checked to notify occupants to evacuate and each floor had to be checked but no carbon monoxide was found,” said Keyser Volunteer Fire Department Chief Mike Cannon.
No official information about the sick residents’ conditions was available Friday. One of the people transported was a first responder.
“Two of the persons were elderly tenants with prior medical problems and the first responder was older with prior medical difficulty,” said Chrissy Tharp, who manages the six-story building.
The building was ventilated before being turned over to building maintenance personnel. Tenants were allowed to return to their apartments after about two hours.
Cannon also said no drug lab was found and further investigation was being conducted by Keyser Police. A drug lab technician from Potomac State Police Department also responded to the scene along with the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office.
“The cops didn’t find anything and there was no meth lab. The oxygen levels remained normal the whole time the firefighters were here. I don’t know what happened, but I’m glad the fire department was here and checked to make sure everyone was safe,” said Tharp.
