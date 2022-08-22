CUMBERLAND — The Children’s League and the Cumberland Scottish Rite of Freemasonry will hold the 20th annual Kid Walk/Kid Talk walkathon fundraiser on Sept. 17 at the Allegany County Health Department on Willowbrook Road.
The event will feature activities, games and surprise guests. The Cumberland Fire Department will provide a fire truck and the Cumberland Police Department a tactical vehicle.
Individuals or businesses can support the event by being a T-shirt sponsor, team sponsor, “Walk With Me” friend sponsor or by a general contribution.
The Kid Walk/Kid Talk draws people together in a healthy activity for a worthy cause, helping to provide funds for The Children’s League free “Rite Care” Speech Language Disorders Clinics and free orthopedic, cerebral palsy, cleft lip/palate clinics and physical therapy for children birth to 21 from Maryland, West Virginia and Pennsylvania.
The Children’s League manages and operates the Cumberland Scottish Rite of Freemasonry “Rite Care” speech clinics, which are held in Cumberland, Oakland, Keyser and Petersburg, West Virginia.
The Children’s League is an 88-year-old nonprofit organization with a focus on special needs. A child qualifies for free services simply by having the need to be served.
For information about the 20th annual Kid Walk/Kid Talk or to have a child seen for any provided service, call The League office at 301-759-5200.
