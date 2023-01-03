FROSTBURG — World Artists Experiences, in cooperation with the Embassy of the Arab Republic of Egypt Cultural and Educational Bureau, will present two free lectures and an exhibition Jan. 9 and 10 at 7 p.m. at Mountain City Traditional Arts, 25 E. Main St. Donations will be accepted and seating is first-come, first-served.
The lectures and the exhibition show modern art and design from ancient Egypt and how new technologies are able to unlock secrets of ancient Egyptian history.
On Jan. 9, designer Mahinaz Elmessiry of Egypt will present “The Revival of Egyptian Heritage through Modern Design.” Her “Nefertum” collection will take the audience through the heritage of Ancient Egypt, Siwa Oasis, Nubia and the Egyptian farmers and show how these heritage elements can be adapted to modern items for homes and offices. Her seventh collection of home accessories includes cushions, curtains and dresses inspired by ancient Egyptian motifs and designs, hand painted on fine Egyptian cotton and linen and sheets and towels embroidered in typical ancient designs and colors.
On Jan. 10, Professor Yasser Elshayeb will present “Science and Technology to Understand Ancient Egyptian Heritage.” New technologies and multimedia documentation can help to disseminate, document and exchange information about cultural heritage sites. Included will be some recent success stories of applying science and technology to explore, restore and preserve cultural heritage sites in Egypt. Elshayeb has published articles on the Tomb of the Serapeum in Saqqara, the Tombs of Ramses I, Ramses II and Tut Ankh Amun at the Valley of the Kings, the Temple of Hatshepsut at the Deir Elbahary in Luxor and the great pyramids of Cheops in Giza.
A professor of engineering at the American University in Cairo he is the former chief of party of the Center of Excellence for Water. He was the director of the Egyptian Center for Documentation of Cultural and Natural Heritage between 2012 and 2014 and was the Egyptian national coordinator of EU Programs on Higher Education from 2006 to 2019.
Egyptian cultural heritage extends over a period of a documented 5,000 years, while archeologists claim the existence of Egyptian civilization for another undocumented 2,000 years.
WAE is a nonprofit organization that seeks to bridge international understanding through cultural and citizen diplomacy in communities, colleges and schools, using the international language of the arts.
For more information, call 301-395-8165 or Mountain City Traditional Arts at 301-687-8040.
