CUMBERLAND — Tri-State Community Concert closes out its 2022 concert season Dec. 16 with the holiday show “Christmas with Elvis” at 8 p.m. in the Ali Ghan Shrine Club Ballroom.
Matt Lewis returns to Cumberland with the Long Live the King Orchestra — Ray and the Kool Kats Band — to perform both Elvis’ iconic hit standards plus his Christmas songbook.
This will be Lewis’ 12th time to perform in the Tri-State Community Concerts 22 years of sponsoring music performances. He remains the most requested return artist in the series.
USA Today called Matt Lewis the “Best Elvis in Las Vegas.” He brings with him Ray Caddell and the Long Live the King Orchestra out of Charlottesville, Virginia. Caddell and his orchestra have performed from Cabo San Lucas to The Kennedy Center Gala, Bellagio Las Vegas to Nantucket, and all up and down the Eastern Seaboard and beyond, including multiple appearances at The Greenbrier, The Homestead and other fine resorts.
Caddell’s band builds a stage show complete with 11 musicians and backup singers. The audience will hear standards “Love Me Tender” and “Jailhouse Rock” through the 1960s hits “Suspicious Minds” and “American Trilogy” along with Christmas hits “Blue Christmas” and “Here Comes Santa Claus.” Costume changes are included.
Seating is reserved and tickets can be purchased by calling 301-876-4880. More information can be found at www.tri-stateconcerts.com or by visiting Facebook.
