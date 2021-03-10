CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Library System has welcomed the community back into library buildings for the first time in nearly a year. The Frostburg, George’s Creek, South Cumberland, Washington Street and Westernport libraries are open Monday through Thursday from 2 to 6 p.m.
“I’m so happy the libraries are open again” is a phrase that library staff is overjoyed to hear multiple times each day. Libraries closed on March 14, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and staff quickly adapted services to meet the needs of the community. Library staff removed fine blocks on using digital collections and databases, moved story times into local parks and online with over 1,500 live attendees and migrated to a temporary sidewalk service model to get 62,800 library books, movies and more materials into patrons’ hands. Library staff worked to reopen the libraries safely and restore services that only exist in the buildings like public computer access and browsing through collections.
The libraries are planning activities for National Library Week, April 4-10, including giveaways, swag bags and food for fines. The theme is “Welcome to Your Library!”
Masks are required for all users over the age of 5. The library buildings will be limited to one-hour visits by 15 patrons at a time. The LaVale Library will remain closed due to its ongoing renovation.
Visit www.alleganycountylibrary.info/coronavirus for a list of services and temporary policy changes.
