George Swearingen was a rising star in Washington County politics in 1827. He came from a good family, married well and was elected the county sheriff. He had an Achilles’ heel, though, and when it began unravelling his life, it did so quickly.
George’s wife, Mary, gave birth to their first child, a girl, in November 1825, while Mary was at her family’s home in Cumberland. Her ill health after the birth wound up keeping her at the house for six months.
This frustrated George. His wife’s frequent visits to Cumberland and the time it forced George to take off from his work was a point of contention in their marriage.
George went to Cumberland to fetch his wife and daughter and return to Cumberland. On their way home, the weather turned bad as they crossed Martin’s Mountain. Mary wanted to turn back to a farm they had passed. In trying to turn the carriage, the wheels slipped off the roadway and it went over a precipice. George jumped free, but Mary and the baby went over the hill with the carriage.
The baby landed uninjured in a pile of grapevines. Mary was alive but injured and bleeding.
His following actions were deemed suspicious or odd, at the very least, and they would come back to haunt him.
He left his injured wife where she was and cut the entangled horse free and let it run off. He then took up the baby and ran a quarter-mile back to the nearest house. He left the baby there and asked for help for his wife. She was nearly dead by the time he returned for help. She remained under a doctor’s care at the house for 10 days before being deemed strong enough to return to Cumberland.
George stayed with her a few more days before returning to Hagerstown. He wrote that his political opponents had spread rumors he had tried to kill his wife. “Had it been my design, I might have fully effected it, and not have been suspected in the least; and further, if so, Mary, who lived afterwards, might have disclosed it, which she never did,” George wrote.
However, a short time after she returned to Hagerstown, Mary’s father died, which sent her back to Cumberland.
It was during these absences of his wife that George admitted to “a few deviations from the path of pure living” beginning in 1826.
It was the following year, in June, that George met Rachel Cunningham. “The Intrigues, Amours, & Adventures of Rachel Cunningham,” a short pamphlet that mixes truth and fiction, describes her as possessing “those bewitching germs of beauty that won the favour and excited the admiration of all who beheld the superiority and contemplated the rising excellence of her charms.”
George hired her to do washing and sewing for him since Mary was away so much, and he was busy running for sheriff. Rachel and George soon became lovers. “The Intrigues, Amours, & Adventures of Rachel Cunningham” makes it clear that Rachel was the instigator of the relationship with George, “who affections she ensnared, in the first instance, by an artfully-managed stratagem purposely planned and practiced to entrap him.”
Rachel had fallen far in the world. She was born in Philadelphia to a family that was wealthy enough to afford to send her to boarding school. However, her parents died by the time she was 14, and most of her father’s money went to settle his estate. She wound up living with an aunt and uncle named Wallingdon in Bedford, Pennsylvania.
Because Bedford was a summer resort destination, Rachel’s aunt and uncle made money renting rooms to visiting tourists. Also, as Rachel hit puberty, she grew into a desirable woman, whom men noticed.
“Mrs. Wallingdon soon found that with Rachel in the house, she could fill her rooms at double the rate. Rachel, as well, was quick to learn that she could trade her favors for jewelry and other lavish gifts,” according to the website, Murder By Gaslight.
One boarder named Orlando Haverley, described as “a wealthy young gentleman of color,” fell in love with Rachel, and she either fell in love with him or his money. When he left at the end of the season, she ran away with him.
They lived together but did not marry, and Haverley spoiled his lover with gifts until he caught her with another man, known only as Mr. G—. The two men dueled and Haverley lost his life.
Mr. G— took Rachel to Annapolis to live with him. When two sisters who were living with Mr. G— objected, he told them to move out.
Mr. G— also spoiled Rachel, but “after he refused to let her fire a servant, she tried to poison him,” according to Murder By Gaslight. She didn’t succeed, and Mr. G— sent her away.
She then moved around the mid-Atlantic as the lover of many men, including a Philadelphia judge and a wealthy merchant in Franklin County, Pennsylvania.
All this would seem to point to a woman of great beauty, but other reports paint her differently. “In point of personal attractions she was not to be compared to Swearingen’s own modest, gentle and unassuming wife. Rachel was a large, gross, coarse, masculine woman, without a single attractive feature. Her character can be summed up in one word, she was a wily wretch,” the Alleganian reported.
However, George’s association with Rachel became known and was an issue during his campaign for the sheriff of Washington County in 1827. Because of his charm and family name, though, George won the election handily. Among the many people vying for the office, George received 1822 of the 3775 votes cast.
This was the high point of his life, which soon took a darker turn.
