Cumberland, MD (21502)

Today

Cloudy with snow developing late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening turning to rain overnight. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.