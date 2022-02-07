In 1883, 10 ½ years after Garrett County formed, it had its first murder. By the end of the year, it had its first and only hanging.
John Herbert Smith was a former slave who had worked a variety of jobs before taking a position as a construction foreman for the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad. He lived near Gorman and was said to be a good worker.
He was also an acquaintance, some say a friend, of Josiah Harden, a Confederate Army veteran who worked as a shoemaker. His wife, Harriet, and two of their five children lived near Gorman. Harden had had some legal problems in the past with forging a check, but he wasn’t considered vicious.
Although Harden denied being friends with Smith, the latter visited the Hardens frequently. “Later, many people believed that Mrs. Harden and her mother had encouraged Smith’s visits,” Wayne Wilt wrote for the Glades Star.
The Baltimore Sun pointed out that it may have been Harriet that Smith “was on good terms with the Harding [sic] family; so much so that Harding is said to have quarreled with his wife about it.”
One evening in May 1883, Smith showed up at the Harden’s home around 7 p.m. “He paid Harden five cents for repairing his boots, and while there, he made a statement to Harden’s son, Robert, ‘Your father don’t like me very much,’” Wilt wrote.
He said he had a present for each member of the family, and he would have to return with them. He asked Harden for a drink of whiskey. Harden refused, saying it was his bedtime. Smith told him to go to bed, but Harden didn’t want to do it with Smith still in the house.
He left around 8 p.m. “He continued to promise gifts, stating that he had a nice instrument in his pocket, which makes nice music, but he would not have as much fun as he expected since the Harden relatives were away,” Wilt wrote.
Smith apparently went somewhere where he could get a drink of whiskey. Witnesses at a saloon heard him threaten Harden. He didn’t say why he was angry with a man who was supposed to be a friend, but he went out looking for him.
After Smith had left, the Harden family settled down for the evening. Harden’s 9-year-old daughter was sitting next to her father with their backs to a window. Robert Harden, Josiah and Harriet’s son, was sitting near his mother on the other side of the room.
About half an hour after Smith left, two shots were fired through the window.
Harden jumped up, holding his shoulder. “Don’t do that Smith. Don’t do that anymore. That’s enough of that,” he yelled.
Harden told his family to run upstairs while he went to the door to confront Smith. Smith smashed in the door and fired three more shots at Harden, hitting him in the back and neck.
As Harden fell to the floor, mortally wounded, Smith ran upstairs. He grabbed Harriet, forced her into the nearby woods, and raped her.
Robert ran out to try to help his mother, but Smith hit him on the head with the butt of his gun. Then he pointed it at the boy. Robert ran back into the house.
By the time Harriet returned, Harden was dead. She and her children went to a neighbor’s house to report the crime.
Garrett County had its first murder victim.
