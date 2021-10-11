Although the newspapers called it a “hop,” the men of Cumberland put together an elegant evening dance and dinner in April 1888 at the Queen City Hotel.
The hotel was a showpiece for the B&O Railroad. Opened in 1871, it boasted 174 rooms, formal gardens and fountain, ballroom and 400-seat dining room. The rooms were heated by steam so there was no smoky smell from fires.
Over the years, the Queen City Hotel and Station hosted such guests as President Ulysses S. Grant, Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show and Assistant Secretary of War George D. Meiklejohn. Pretty much any celebrity from 1870 on traveling to the big cities like Baltimore, Pittsburgh or Washington would have stopped at the Queen City Station and had a chance to marvel at its beauty or shake their head at its disrepair.
On the evening of April 6, 1888, however, Cumberland men used it to put their best foot forward and impress the women.
“The gentlemen, knowing that much was required of them to equal the glories and success of that most successful entertainment, did all that was possible to ensure success, and they succeeded in no stinted measure,” The Daily Times reported.
Carriages began rolling up to the front of the Italianate-style hotel at 9 p.m. Couples exited in their best dress. The Civilian reported, “the neat dress suits of the brave men and the varied and beautiful costumes of the fair women making as pretty a picture as eye could long for.” The Daily Times went so far as to report on what each person was wearing for the event.
The attendees entered the grand ballroom, which had been cordoned off from the dining room by a tall wall of flags from a variety of countries.
Ross Jungnickle’s orchestra from Baltimore started playing Wiegand’s Festival March shortly after 9 o’clock, and J. T. Edwards led Effie Jamesson of Piedmont to the center of the floor for the first dance.
“Rarely has such a glittering train of beauty and grace followed so able a leader through the intricacies of the ‘preliminary canter’ to the evening’s pleasurable exercise,” The Daily Times reported.
Fifty other couples soon joined them on the floor.
“The inspiring strains of the orchestra made those dance who had rarely danced before, and those, long devotees at Terpsichore’s shrine felt that to dance to such music and in such company was indeed bliss,” according to The Daily Times.
Seventy men and 50 ladies attended the dance. “The programs of the ladies were quickly filled, many of the most popular ladies dividing their round dances among the many gentlemen clamoring for ‘just one dance,’” the Daily Times reported.
Most of the guests arrived by 9:30 p.m. Some joined in the dancing. Others visited the large parlors and suites on the second floor to converse or rest.
At 12:15 a.m., the flag wall parted, revealing the dining room. Four large tables had been set up, forming the letter E. As chairman of the men’s committee that had organized the dance, Dr. H. V. Porter sat at the head of the tables. The dinner served included: fried oysters, salmon, sardines, chicken salad, lobster salad, tongue, ham, corned beef, olives, sandwich waffles, Charlotte Pousser, ices, jellies, cakes, fruit, cheese and coffee.
Dancing resumed after the dinner and continued until 3:40 a.m. with the orchestra saying goodbye by playing “On Waves of Joy.”
The Daily Times called the evening, “A Night of Unalloyed Pleasure, A Galaxy of Rare Beauty, Inspiring Music, Beautiful Rooms, and Perfect Arrangements.”
