When Cumberland passed an ordinance requiring all dogs in the city to be licensed, people started hiding their pets.
“All over the city hundreds are making arrangements to tie up in the backyard little dogs and big dogs to evade the law, and when it is done the trouble will begin, as the majority of them were never tied up before and more will be driven crazy by confinement than all the hot weather that summer can bring,” the Cumberland Evening Times reported at the end of July 1910.
The newspaper also noted that some pet owners were taking their dogs to Ridgeley and Egypt to stay there temporarily. The dog licensing law didn’t apply in those places and owners thought that enforcement of the new law wouldn’t last long.
The Cumberland City Council passed the law in January 1910 at the behest of the Cumberland Civic Club, which considered the many dogs roaming the streets a nuisance and possible health hazard. The details of the ordinance took about a year to work out.
The city required dog owners to purchase an annual license and tag for their dogs at the cost of $1 (about $30 in today). While the city hired a dogcatcher, City Council also tasked the police with collecting any dogs, licensed or unlicensed, they found running free. The dogs were kept a dog pound at the corner of Johnson and Paca streets. Owners of licensed dogs were contacted to pick up their animals and pay a 25 cent fine. The dogcatcher also made efforts to find the owners of the unlicensed animals. However, at 10 a.m. on the day after the 24 hours had passed since a dog was caught, unclaimed dogs were killed using charcoal fumes and then cremated.
Dog licenses began being sold in July 1910. Alfred J. Reid was the first resident to purchase a tag for his dog.
According to the Cumberland Evening Times, the city had sold 415 licenses by Aug. 1. “At least two hundred more could have been sold today, if the tags had been on hand,” the newspaper reported. The need for more tags pushed back the start date for the dogcatcher to Aug. 3. He earned $55 a month.
“Policemen on every beat today reported that dogs were seldom seen on the streets in the city limits, even the tramp and renegade canines having gone to the bushes,” the Cumberland Evening Times reported on Aug. 1.
The city then ran into a problem by September when it was discovered some dogs were wearing counterfeit tags.
The council laid off Dogcatcher Robert Earsom on Nov. 1 because the collected funds from dog licenses and fines had been spent. Some pet owners saw this as a sign that the ordinance had failed. Those who had hidden their unlicensed dogs stopped worrying about the dogcatcher.
That changed in February 1911. “Dog owners, who thought the city had given up the pursuit of the untaxed kioodle, so let little ‘Fido’, ‘Tige’ and ‘Flip’ run out tagless, had ‘one put over on ‘em’ this morning, when Dog Catcher Bob Earsom, with the white horse and the canine maria wagon, started out bright and early before candle light and twelve dogs of all sizes were ketched before the news was scattered from Stoney Batter to Vinegar Hill,” the Cumberland Evening Times reported.
During his July report to the city council, Earsom reported that during June 1911, he had captured 90 dogs. Thirty-two had been redeemed from the pound, 40 killed, five released and nine were still in the pound. He had also collected $9 in fines and license fees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.