The 1920s were known as “The Roaring 20s” because it was a decade of prosperity for America.
But not for everyone.
In 1924, the Cumberland Salvation Army spent the Christmas season making sure that all of the city’s needy families were fed. They distributed 91 baskets filled with a Christmas dinner to area families. At the Capitol Theatre on Baltimore Street, the Salvation Army handed out a pair of socks and a toy to 600 children on Christmas morning.
However, it was discovered the following day that a family of five who lived in the Dingle ate only potatoes on Christmas Day. The father had lost his job, and the family’s savings had run out.
“On all sides of their modest, even ramshackled home, behind Mt. Royal Avenue School, joy of the Christmas Day radiated, yet no beam found its way through the door and windows that were stuffed shut with newspapers to keep out the chilling blasts of winter,” the Cumberland Evening Times reported.
The Dingle was not known for such poverty. It was originally a private gated community on the west side of Cumberland. The developer wrote in 1926 that “I named it ‘The Dingle’ after a beautiful private estate on the outskirts of Liverpool, England. ... The Dingle lies between two roads (McMullen Highway and Braddock Road), and means a ‘Hollow between the Hills’ which is very appropriate.” Jews and Blacks weren’t allowed to purchase property in the community. It was home to the upper middle class and upper class of Cumberland.
Given the description of where the home was located, it wasn’t technically in The Dingle, but nearby. However, since the Mt. Royal Avenue School was also called The Dingle School because of its nearness to the neighborhood, people in the area may have had a more general view of The Dingle’s boundaries.
“Had the case of the family in The Dingle been known by any residents of that neighborhood any time during the day it would have been well cared for and Christmas would not have been an occasion for suffering of mind and body,” the Cumberland Evening Times reported.
The Salvation Army didn’t learn of the family’s plight until Dec. 26. “The need of this family was one of the few that was not brought to the attention of the various organizations distributing Christmas charities to the poor and needy,” according to the newspaper.
Once the family’s need was discovered, Capt. Samuel Maginnis of the Salvation Army sent food, fuel and clothing to the family. Maginnis also spent the day helping the father find a job, which he started on Dec. 27. Until the father started collecting his weekly pay, the Salvation Army said they would take care of the family.
In another sad Christmas story from 1924, a Western Maryland Railroad track gang found a family of seven orphans near Barnum, West Virginia. They “were found practically naked in a ramshackle house along the railway right of way,” according to the Cumberland Times-News.
The oldest boy in the family was just 10 years old. The crew saw him near the railroad tracks wearing the remnants of a girl’s dress, which turned out to be more than some of the other children had. They children had nothing to eat, and the boy had been scrounging near the tracks, hoping to find something edible.
The crew fed the children out of their own camp car commissary, and then notified the Salvation Army in Cumberland where the children were and their condition. The Salvation Army immediately sent a truck with supplies and took steps to take care of the children.
