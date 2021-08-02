No one is sure why Sarah Morrissey Burkett was up so early that cold January morning in 1951 or whether she had gone into the kitchen to prepare a meal or simply get a glass of something cold to drink. The former seems more likely given what happened.
Whatever the reason, she went into the kitchen of her home at 91 Henderson Ave. in Cumberland around 4 a.m. on Jan. 6.
Sarah went to light a burner on the stove, or maybe she created a spark when she turned on the lights in the kitchen. The room turned into a fireball as gas in the room ignited.
Flames caught Sarah’s nightgown on fire and she ran screaming from the kitchen.
Louis Redman and Leon Jones were driving home along Henderson Avenue when Redman’s car ran out of gas. He climbed out of the car just in time to hear the explosion from within the Burkett house. He ran into the house and saw Sarah, who he described as a “human torch” on fire from head to foot. She was standing at the top of the staircase and started down the stairs.
“When she was half-way down, he said, she fell and he took off his coat to smother the flames,” according to the Cumberland Evening Times.
Another female witness ran to find a blanket to help put out the flames. Redman ran to the telephone to call the fire department. He also called a nearby funeral home to bring an ambulance.
Sarah was rushed to Allegany Hospital with second- and third-degree burns on her face, hands, arms, back, front, legs and torso. She was conscious enough to tell emergency personnel what had happened. Oddly, she said her name was Sarah Morrissey and then Sarah Bickford.
The fire department arrived and extinguished the fire that had damaged the kitchen and living room. It was determined that the explosion came from a break in a gas line on a heater in the kitchen.
Sarah died from her injuries 11 hours later.
Russell Burkett, Sarah’s husband, must not have been in the house that evening. He was a B&O Railroad employee, so he may have been at work or out of town. He is not mentioned in the stories.
Also, it is uncertain why Sarah was on the stairs and coming down when Redman saw her since the stairs and second floor were not mentioned as damaged by the fire. It seems like she must have been on the first floor when the explosion occurred and then run upstairs rather than out of the house. It is unusual and Sarah did not explain her actions before she died.
Sarah had been born in 1913 in Rennersdale, Pennsylvania. Her parents were Irish and English immigrants, making her a first-generation American. She married Russell in 1946.
Russell died unexpectedly in July 1962. He drowned in a river near Tulsa, Oklahoma. He hadn’t remarried after Sarah’s death.
Funeral services for Sarah were held at the Ziegler Funeral Home in Hyndman, Pennsylvania. Rev. C.E. Miller of the Hyndman Evangelical United Brethren Church conducted the service. She was buried in the Palo Alto Cemetery.
