Garrett County was founded on Nov. 4, 1872, and created from Allegany County the following year. During the county’s founding year, a number of Garrett Countians were either born or infants. They grew up with the county, particularly the people who were born in 1872.
When those people turned 50 years old, so did Garrett County, and they shared in the celebration of that milestone. However, as their centennial birthday approached, many of those Garrett Countians passed away.
In January 1972, the Garrett County commissioners formed a Centennial Commission of 10 people. Their job was to coordinate the efforts of the county government and Garrett County Historical Society in celebrating the 100th anniversary of the formation of the county. The Cumberland News noted that the anniversary celebrated the act of the Maryland Legislature giving people the right to vote on whether they wanted to form a new county “the line being drawn on the top of Big Savage Mountain to assure the necessary 10,000 population.”
The vote passed, and Garrett County was formed in 1873. To date, it is the last Maryland county to be formed, and it is the third-least populated county in the state.
Some planning for the centennial celebration was delayed by record-breaking February snows in the county that kept groups from meeting, but the historical society, headed by B. O. Aiken, was soon at work planning events when the roads were open.
“Now the clock will roll back 100 years, and the farming communities and towns of the county will again hear the rumble of wagon wheels as the Appalachian Wagon Train rolls through the western corner of the state on June 20 to kick off the centennial celebration,” the Cumberland News noted.
The wagon train consisted of 50 covered wagons drawn by oxen, horses and mules. It left Fort Necessity in Pennsylvania on June 19 and traveled through Markleysburg (Pa.), Friendsville, McHenry, Springs (Pa.), and Cumberland. When the wagon train arrived at the Garrett County Fairgrounds in McHenry, it was greeted with a welcoming parade.
Other events in 1972 included a special dinner in late June and special exhibits at the historical society, Garrett Community College and Garrett County Fair. The Autumn Glory Festival that year also celebrated the county’s centennial birthday.
During the year, the American Association of Retired Persons, Chapter 770, in Garrett County sought out residents who shared a birth year with the county. Three residents were found.
Jonas Broadwater was born on Oct. 10, 1871. He was a lifelong resident of the Savage River Valley who lived near Bloomington. He lived in the family homestead for most of his life. The Cumberland News noted that he loved telling stories of how good a shot he used to be. He and his wife Edith had raised a family of seven children.
“The Broadwater Chapel of the Dunkard Brethren Church, along the Savage River, is a monument to his religious faith, and has had an active congregation since Mr. Broadwater constructed it in 1911,” according to the Cumberland News.
Mary Katherine Pifer was born on February 2, 1872. Although she was born in Parsons, West Virginia, she had lived most of her life in the county. She married Emery Elliott, and the couple raised four children together. Emery died in 1956.
Virginia Buncutter was born on March 2, 1872. Born in Logan County, West Virginia, her family moved to Gortner when Virginia was 8. She married George Williams Sanders, and they raised six children. George died in 1915.
The AARP also arranged for President Richard Nixon to send them birthday cards on their respective birthdays.
Sadly, no one remains who shared in Garrett County’s birth year as the county moves toward its 150th birthday next year.
