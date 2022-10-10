This is the first of a two part series about one of Cumberland’s enduring ghost stories.
As Pvt. Francis Gillespie hung by his thumbs, groaning in pain, he swore revenge on the man who had put him in this position.
“Volunteers are quite often not big fans of military excess, at least as it pertains to discipline, and Gillespie is said to have sworn vengeance on Shearer,” Michael J. Varhola and Michael H. Varhola wrote in “Ghosthunting Maryland.”
During the Battle of Antietam on Sept. 17, 1862, Gillespie had feared for his life. It had been a mass of confusion with artillery shells exploding and throwing dirt in the air as the black powder from rifles firing Minie’ balls created a cloud obscuring the battlefield. Gillespie had seen men and friends fall from bullet shots or torn apart from an artillery shell explosion.
It was hell on earth, and he had never seen the like. His body had taken over before he had thought about it. He had run from the battlefield.
In his act of cowardice, a bullet had felled him. He became one of the 22,717 casualties from the bloodiest day in American history. He was treated in a field hospital and then eventually sent to a temporary hospital in the rectory at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cumberland.
Gillespie met Father Edward Brennan at the hospital. The priest was trying to administer to the wounded men’s spiritual needs while doctors and nurses cared for their bodies. Brennan and Gillespie spoke often while the private recovered. While Gillespie found spiritual redemption, the U.S. Army was not as forgiving.
When Gillespie recovered, his commander, Lt. William Shearer, ordered his men to hang Gillespie by his thumbs. Shearer left Gillespie hanging in excruciating torture until he nearly died.
Gillespie plotted his revenge and let it simmer until it became too great to resist. While en route from Parkersburg, West Virginia, to Cumberland on July 7, 1864, Gillespie murdered Shearer.
He was arrested and court martialed on July 9 and sentenced to hang for his crimes.
According to EncyclopediaVirginia.org, “More soldiers were executed during the American Civil War (1861-1865) than in all other American wars combined. Approximately 500 men, representing both North and South, were shot or hanged during the four-year conflict, two-thirds of them for desertion.”
However, hanging was a slight variation from the General Orders of the War Department that specified soldiers convicted of desertion were “to be shot to death with musketry, at such time and place as the commanding General may direct.”
One account says that Gillespie was imprisoned in the basement of the Allegany Academy during the weekend between his court martial and scheduled hanging. While the academy was a school, during the war it served as a military hospital, so it is possible this was case.
In “A Century of Growth of the Church in Western Maryland” published in 1900, Rev. Thomas Stanton wrote, “The circumstances in the case were such as to excite sympathy for the soldier, but not sufficient to excuse or extenuate the horrible deed of which he had been guilty.”
On Monday, July 11, 1864, around 5 p.m., Gillespie was taken to a place near Rose Hill Cemetery where a gallows had been erected. They calmly climbed to the top of the wooden platform and the hangman lowered the noose over his head and tightened the knot behind Gillespie’s ear.
“Do you have any last words?” the officer in charge asked.
Gillespie glanced over at Father Brennan, who had come to be with the young soldier during his last hours. Gillespie had made his last confession to his old friend and confidante as the reverend had helped him prepare for his execution. Brennan clutched his Bible tightly as tears rolled down his cheeks.
“I forgive everybody from the bottom of my heart, and I pray God to forgive me. May the stars and stripes never be trampled on,” said Gillespie.
A black hood was placed on his head. Then the hangman pulled the lever that dropped the floor out from under Gillespie’s feet. He fell, pulling the noose tight and snapping his neck. He twitched only a few times and then was still.
Justice had been served, but it was not the last that people heard of Francis Gillespie.
