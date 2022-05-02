In the late 1940s, people in the Burlington, West Virginia, might have gotten a little nervous to see a German fighter plane flying over the area. The plane was Messerschmitt BF-108 with a Nazi flag painted on the rear tail fin.
The plane had been found damaged and abandoned near the ancient city of Carthage during World War II. Lt. Cmdr. Leo Patterson and friends had found the plane along with other German equipment. It was damaged, but he thought it could be repaired if he could just get it to the United States.
“I began thinking of bringing this plane back to the US, but before I could take any action on this, I got a note from the Captain of the Savannah (still in Malta) saying, ‘See me about this airplane of yours.’ He (much to my surprise) told me that, since our aircraft would be transferred to other ships and left in the Mediterranean, Savannah’s aircraft hangar would be empty on the trip home. If I wanted to bring the ME-108 aboard, I should have it on the dock at Bizerte on 9 December 1943,” Patterson was quoted in the article, “The Baker Air Park at Burlington” by Harold and Bill Armstrong.
Like his uncle Dave Baker, Patterson loved planes and flying. Baker owned the Baker Air Park near Burlington.
Patterson managed to fly the plane to Bizerte, where it was loaded onto a ship with as many spare parts as his friends could find. The Savannah arrived in the Philadelphia Navy Yard on Dec. 23, 1943. They worked on the plane in the navy yard until they were told the Messerschmitt was obstructing repairs of the Savannah.
“Now came the difficult question which I had been facing,” Patterson wrote. “What do you do with an enemy aircraft (not a combat type) in wartime if it is in the way and NOBODY will give it any space or consideration.”
He wrangled permission to remove the plane and spare parts from the base, and he took it to his uncle’s air field.
Dave and Leo worked on the plane and made it airworthy. However, Patterson didn’t get to enjoy it much at first because he had to return to active duty and finish out the war. Harold Armstrong did most of the flying at first.
That plane participated in air shows throughout the region, including at Cumberland. It must have been disconcerting for visitors to see an authentic Nazi airplane at those shows.
The plane flew, although it never seemed to be in perfect operating order. Patterson eventually sold it to Bill Waller, who wound up selling it to Col. Curt Heidenreich, who was then serving as the German Air Attache in Washington.
Heidenreich had wanted to return it Germany, but he wound up selling it to two people in Pennsylvania, who kept it at Shamokin.
Lufthansa Airlines bought the restored airplane in 1953 and returned it Germany.
The Baker Air Field continued operating until 1962 when wet snow collapsed the hangar. Although the field was usable, operations ceased.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.