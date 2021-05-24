Editor’s note: This is the fourth in a series of articles about Allegany County’s first murder trial against Washington County Sheriff George Swearingen.
In 1829, a coroner’s inquest found Mary Swearingen, the wife of Washington County Sheriff George Swearingen, had died accidentally near Cresaptown. It was a tragedy, in particular, because Mary had been a mother with a young daughter.
For George, it was a gift because it allowed him to continue his affair with Rachel Cunningham with one less impediment.
This might have been the end of things, but Charity Johnson, who had helped prepare Mary’s body for burial started telling people in Cumberland that Mary “had bruises on her throat, and other bruises that suggested she was violently raped,” according to the website Murder By Gaslight. She said Mary hadn’t died in a fall from a horse. Johnson wanted the body disinterred and examined, but George refused, saying he didn’t want his wife publicly exposed.
However, Mary’s mother suspected Rachel had killed Mary. The place where Mary had died was about a half mile from where Rachel was living. Mrs. Scott asked for Mary’s body to be re-examined, and George relented under public pressure. The doctors could not find anything conclusive from the decomposing body.
This did little to assuage George. He felt people in Cumberland would not let the matter drop. He also worried that because of Mary’s mother’s suspicions, people might harm Rachel. He rode to the Tevis Farm where Rachel was staying and had her pack. Then the both of them headed out for Canada on a single horse.
This move did just what George had worried would happen. It made people think that there was more to Mary’s death than an accident. Doctors and lawyers examined what testimony and evidence they had. Despite not finding conclusive evidence on the body, the coroner’s jury came back with a verdict “That after a careful and full examination of numerous witnesses, they (the Jurymen) are of opinion that Mary C. Swearingen came to her death by the hands of her Husband, George Swearingen,” according to the Hagerstown Mail.
Oddly, the big news that the Washington County Sheriff has murdered his wife and fled the state earned only three paragraphs in the Hagerstown Mail on Sept. 26. A general story about the U.S. Postmaster General and the work he did received three times as much space on the front page.
The Oct. 17, 1828, Hagerstown Mail carried three items on the same page pertaining to George Swearingen. The most important was the notice that Maryland Governor Joseph Kent placed an $800 bounty (about $25,000 today) on George for his capture. The First Hagerstown Hose Company also excised George’s name from its constitution created when the company formed, and the Mt. Moriah Masonic Lodge expelled George from membership.
Although they intended on heading to Canada, George and Rachel headed to Kentucky instead. They traveled at night, and George introduced himself as Campbell to anyone they met. When their horse gave out, George exchanged it for two ponies.
They made it to Kentucky but couldn’t relax. A man in Elizabethtown recognized George, and another man recognized him in Owenville. They finally reached George’s relatives in the Green River Country where he hoped to rest. He told his relatives that Mary’s death had been accidental and that he and Rachel were married. Neither was true, but his family believed him.
George wrote to his father asking for money. When a friend came from Maryland with the money, he also told George about the reward being offered for his capture. His father advised George to head to Texas (which was still part of Mexico at this time) alone because the authorities were seeking a couple on the run.
George took his father’s advice, which upset Rachel. “They wept and embraced, and could not tear themselves apart,” according to United States Criminal History, published a few years after the murder. “At last he told her that as she could not be happy without her child, his friend should go to Maryland for it and bring her and it after him. She replied that she did not care for the child, but was willing to accompany him without it. He objected that the danger of detection would be doubled should they travel together, bade her not to be uneasy, and promised not to forsake her entirely. He gave her money, kissed her, and at last they parted, his friend accompanying him to Shawneetown.”
The plan was for George to meet up with Rachel in New Orleans, and from there they would go to Texas. However, George was also recognized in New Orleans. The police hunted and captured him hiding on a ship. He spent two months in a jail “without a change of raiment, and covered in vermin,” according to United States Criminal History.
While he was in jail, another prisoner told George that Rachel was in New Orleans searching for him. Then George made the odd decision to tell his jailer that Rachel was in town, so she could be arrested and they could be sent back to Maryland together.
They traveled by ship from New Orleans to Baltimore where they were transported to Cumberland, where George had been charged with murder. His would be the first murder trial in Allegany County.
