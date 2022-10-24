There were times during the late 1800s and early 1900s when no one wanted to be out on the streets of South Cumberland.
The Cumberland Evening Times reported on Jan. 10, 1900, “Today was the most wretched as far as business was concerned that the hill, perhaps, has ever had. The streets are utterly uncrossable at any point without going deep in the mud.”
That might have actually been a good day all things considered. When the weather warmed up, the gutters on the streets filled with decaying food and horse droppings. “On a warm day, or when the slightest breeze starts up, the entire neighborhood is filled with nauseating odor arising from this gutter and many and loud have been the complaints against it,” the newspaper reported.
On those days, it took a sustained rain to wash out the gutters and create a few days of breathable air until the cycle repeated.
The answer was to build sidewalks and improve the street drainage, but the city of Cumberland didn’t want to do anything about it.
Various streets in the city had been paved or laid with brick for more than 75 years. Mechanic Street had been paved after a city ordinance had passed in 1822. Decatur Street had been paved in 1848.
Property owners along Virginia Avenue tried to address the issue on their own. Business owners would throw ash across the street in front of their businesses. Other laid planks on the street in front of their businesses.
“Of course this procedure is only confined to the business section of the city,” the Cumberland Evening Times reported. “The residence portion is entirely isolated and women and children are afraid to venture out as they well know that no matter what they wear will be utterly ruined by mud.”
Despite these actions, shoppers gave up on visiting the business area in South Cumberland. If the businesses had delivery wagons, they sent them out to take orders so their customers wouldn’t have to come downtown.
Residents of Grand Avenue and Arch Street said they would put cinder walks in front of their homes and curb them with boards if only the city officials would give them permission. Springdale Street residents had created hard-packed walks along their street, but it didn’t have any curbing, so when the spring thaw happened, their walks were ruined.
Residents became so frustrated with the inaction of the City Council that they started a movement to pave their own walks “and by so doing they can demand the city to pay one-third of the cost of the paving of the streets,” according to the newspaper.
This effort was hindered by property owners who did not live in South Cumberland. They did not want to pay for sidewalks they would not benefit from since they lived elsewhere.
This meant sidewalks in South Cumberland continued to be a haphazard proposition until the city finally stepped up and created them on the streets.
