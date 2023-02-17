Luna follows her nose and West Virginia Natural Resources Police Officer Matthew Stover follows Luna.
The canine’s olfactory GPS may lead the pair to some ill-gotten trout or a deer that has been poached. Perhaps at the end of the trail will be a person who became lost on a remote mountainside or injured in a difficult creek bottom.
Luna and Stover are one of six Division of Natural Resources dog-and-handler teams recently created across the Mountain State. There is one team in each of the Wildlife Section’s geographical districts. Luna is stationed with Stover in Pendleton County and is the detection dog for District II, meaning she is available to track a trespasser in Grant County or a missing hiker in Morgan County. Add Mineral, Hampshire, Hardy, Berkeley and Jefferson counties to the mix and you can see that the wire-haired pointer has a lot of West Virginia upon which to make her own tracks and sniff the tracks of others.
“I’ve had her since December,” said Stover. “We’re getting to know each other, to trust each other. Training starts soon.” Training for all six dogs will take place in Virginia at first and then move to Pipestem State Park. Instruction will come from seasoned dog handlers of Virginia’s Conservation Police.
Training will come in three sessions, allowing Luna and Stover two weeks to practice what they have learned in each part. “We’ll be done May 19,” Stover said.
The dogs came from Germany and were chosen by each officer at Tarheel Canine in North Carolina. “Luna walked right up to me as we were looking at the dogs and getting to know them,” Stover said.
Besides Luna, there are two short-haired pointers and three Labrador retrievers. The Labs are yellow. All of the dogs are females. “That was the officer’s choice and everybody wanted a female,” Stover said.
Luna is 2 1/2 years old and weighs about 50 pounds. She gets along well with Stover’s aging Labrador retriever, but is a bit too playful for the senior citizen canine, according to the officer. “I also have five cats. One of them put Luna in her place,” Stover said, “but everything is OK.”
Stover said the new canine program was offered to lawmen from sergeant down, about 80 people. Seventeen showed interest and were granted interviews with Col. Bobby Cales, who then decided which officers would become handlers.
“The fielding of these six K-9 units is a most monumental accomplishment for our section,” Cales said.
“We are excited to be able to provide such a specialized asset in furthering our efforts of protecting the citizens of West Virginia and its natural resources.”
The other handlers are Cpl. Aaron Clevenger with Ziva in Farmington, Sgt. Chris Fitzwater with Xena in French Creek, Officer Dusty Allen with Milli in Beckley, Officer Cody Smith with Maze in Alum Creek and Officer John Casto with Keen in Parkersburg.
Stover anticipates that Luna will be used often to find lost hikers.
“We have Seneca Rocks, Dolly Sods and Spruce Knob in this part of the state. Those places attract a lot of use and there are regular alerts for lost people,” he said.
