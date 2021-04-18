CUMBERLAND — A city man was jailed Saturday night after allegedly attempting to strangle a person during an incident in the 100 block of North Mechanic St., then hitting an officer in the throat as police attempted to arrested him.
Cumberland Police said Daniel Gary Smith III, 54, was charged with first-degree assault and two counts of second-degree assault.
Police said the incident happened about 9 p.m. and neither the victim nor officer required medical treatment.
